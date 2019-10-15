Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $934,000 Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 56,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in 3M by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

