Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 516 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 561,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after buying an additional 116,315 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,417,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,213,480. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

