Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 64,948 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,948 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of CTS worth $16,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CTS in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CTS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE CTS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 172,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 10.46%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

