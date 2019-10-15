Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 507,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,234 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Movado Group by 390.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Movado Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Movado Group by 2,961.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Movado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other Movado Group news, Director Maurice S. Reznik bought 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $63,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. 162,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.64. Movado Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). Movado Group had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

