Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 101,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after buying an additional 40,066 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.19, for a total value of $5,149,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,515.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,833 shares of company stock valued at $163,064,861 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDG traded up $4.30 on Tuesday, reaching $523.00. The company had a trading volume of 188,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,737. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $307.36 and a 52-week high of $555.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $522.50 and its 200 day moving average is $491.26.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $610.00 target price on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.82.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

