Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 12,834 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the quarter. ExlService accounts for about 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of ExlService worth $23,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 180,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.95. The stock had a trading volume of 66,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,043. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $70.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.89%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

