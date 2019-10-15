Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 19,529 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,529 shares during the quarter. Kforce comprises approximately 1.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $19,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Kforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Kforce by 9.7% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 12.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,592. The firm has a market cap of $909.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $39.14.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $338.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.81 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $130,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,428 shares of company stock worth $309,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

