Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 769,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,077% from the previous session’s volume of 65,329 shares.The stock last traded at $0.99 and had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 30.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.85% of Trinity Biotech worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

