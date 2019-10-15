Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (BBOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.71 on November 14th

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BBOX opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.99) on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.60 ($2.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.87.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) by GBX (0.09) ($0.00). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 745.9999483 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Adams purchased 36,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £52,848.51 ($69,055.94).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBOX shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective (down previously from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

