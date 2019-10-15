Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on Tronox and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne A. Hinman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,996,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,959 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 7.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 141,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at $102,922,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 29.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 128.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

