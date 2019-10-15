Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,454,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,169,913.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $107,240.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $95,680.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $98,480.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $120,720.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $130,360.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 209,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,787. Trupanion Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $752.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -759.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Trupanion by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

