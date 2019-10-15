TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.11 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Md Phd Marinello bought 5,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,823.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $57,422. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

