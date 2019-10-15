TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36, 106,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 159,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$25.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

