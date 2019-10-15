Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Receives $14.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Karen Hammond bought 5,600 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,584.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Siering bought 5,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after buying an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 317,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 265,207 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 834,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 220,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.