UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Lomas Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the second quarter worth about $12,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,835,000 after buying an additional 54,237 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 621.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 33,412 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,311,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,317,464,000 after buying an additional 30,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded American National Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $155.24. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average is $117.76.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $956.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

American National Insurance Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.