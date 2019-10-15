UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 149.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $212,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,776,617.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,063 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

