UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $931,000 Holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of AZZ worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 26,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AZZ. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AZZ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

