UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AeroVironment by 49.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AeroVironment by 134.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

AVAV opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 10.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.13. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $86.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.25 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.32.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $724,493.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $351,213.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,693.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,168 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

