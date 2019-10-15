UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 89,027 Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,589 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 89,027 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADT by 42.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,632 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,281 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth $7,406,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth $6,885,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ADT by 170.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,601 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 998,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ADT by 85.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,455 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 542,080 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of ADT opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. ADT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ADT Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

