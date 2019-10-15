UBS Group Analysts Give Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) a $120.00 Price Target

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been assigned a $120.00 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DLTR. Citigroup set a $120.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

DLTR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.02. 947,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $79.94 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $8,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $81,383.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $12,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,519 shares of company stock worth $9,408,464 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

