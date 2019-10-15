UBS Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €27.50 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €27.50 ($31.98) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UN01. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC set a €24.10 ($28.02) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.10 ($29.19).

ETR UN01 opened at €27.57 ($32.06) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12 month low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 12 month high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.38.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

