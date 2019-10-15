Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,464 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $48,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 549.7% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.15.

UNP stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.46. 127,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,148. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.