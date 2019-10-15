Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,533. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. Uniqure has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $82.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uniqure will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Gut sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $224,906.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $189,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,116.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,229 shares of company stock worth $2,204,241. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Uniqure by 275.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter worth $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

