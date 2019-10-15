Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.49, approximately 470,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 596,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Uniqure in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $571,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,925,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $224,906.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,229 shares of company stock worth $2,204,241 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Uniqure by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Uniqure by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Uniqure by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

