United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $209.08. 147,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,032. The firm has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $162.90 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.34.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

