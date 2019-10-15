United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $369,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 274.9% in the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 795,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 71,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,101. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $113.42 and a 52 week high of $146.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

