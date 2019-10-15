United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $623,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 220.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

ED stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.33. 59,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,652. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.01.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

