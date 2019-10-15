United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $849,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.81. 74,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,204. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.02 and a 200 day moving average of $163.62. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

