United Community Banks (UCBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $142.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $81,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $214,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

