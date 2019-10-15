United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.25-12.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.85. United Continental also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $11.00-13.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. Zacks Investment Research raised United Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.71.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,700,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,430. United Continental has a 12 month low of $77.02 and a 12 month high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.32. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.20.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Continental will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock worth $647,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.