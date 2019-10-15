United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 7,340 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $156,488.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 147,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $103,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,207.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,979 shares of company stock worth $7,405,413 in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $933.67 million, a P/E ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Recommended Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.