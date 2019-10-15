United Services Automobile Association Has $279,000 Position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166,625 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of McDermott International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 131,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 18.4% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDR opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. McDermott International Inc has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $370.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.11.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

