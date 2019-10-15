United Services Automobile Association Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth $83,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth $94,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth $166,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $161.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.67. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $75.39 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 14.28%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

