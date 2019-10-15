United Services Automobile Association Sells 471 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 59.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 718.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James R. Bender sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $37,084.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $112,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $3,736,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,730,131 shares of company stock worth $82,809,391. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AN opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.01.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

