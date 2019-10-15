United Technologies Co. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 11th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for United Technologies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $135.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In related news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTX. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in United Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 68,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in United Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 40,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 17,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 53,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

