United Technologies (UTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect United Technologies to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. United Technologies has set its FY 2019 guidance at $7.90-8.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $7.90-8.05 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Technologies stock opened at $135.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.42. United Technologies has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $4,559,355.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,186,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

