UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13, RTT News reports. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $14.15-14.25 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $14.90-15.00 EPS.

UNH stock opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total value of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,874,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.22.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

