University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) & Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (OTCMKTS:SBCF) Critical Analysis

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares University Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $291.42 million 4.38 $67.28 million $1.62 15.33

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for University Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 2 2 0 2.50

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.73%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of University Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares University Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 24.05% 10.69% 1.39%

Risk & Volatility

University Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats University Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online cash management, and online banking and bill pay services; online reorder checks; wire transfer; courier; and insurance products, as well as ATM services. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services. It operates through 51 traditional branches and 7 commercial banking centers. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

