UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches Market Cap of $11.51 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and $210,452.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, OTCBTC and HADAX. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00225631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.01090104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029437 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089308 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, LBank, HADAX, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

