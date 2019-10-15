Uquid Coin Price Hits $0.0867 on Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00001040 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, Exrates and OOOBTC. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $866,581.00 and approximately $170,762.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00043474 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.91 or 0.06046508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001139 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00043373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016680 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Livecoin, TOPBTC, IDAX, CoinExchange, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.