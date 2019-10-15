ValuEngine Lowers DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to Strong Sell

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DRDGOLD in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.75 target price on the stock.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 108,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,601. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.21 million, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 33.7% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,964,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,941 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth about $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 44.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.