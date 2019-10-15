ValuEngine Lowers Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) to Sell

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TNAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Telenav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. 473,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,494. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. Telenav has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $228.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Telenav had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $58.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Telenav will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $267,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H.P. Jin bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $671,400.00. Insiders have sold 521,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,082 in the last three months. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNAV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 62.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after buying an additional 1,068,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 68.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 409,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Telenav in the second quarter worth $1,993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 332.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 68.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 578,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 233,945 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

