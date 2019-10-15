ValuEngine Upgrades Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) to Sell

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IPHYF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Shares of IPHYF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $391.68 million, a PE ratio of 105.00 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.