Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the August 30th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Valvoline stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.42 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $4,328,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midas Management Corp purchased a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $2,500,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

