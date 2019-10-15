Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 38,811 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 899,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of SurModics worth $38,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SurModics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SurModics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SurModics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SurModics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SurModics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

SurModics stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $581.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.08. SurModics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $68.84.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. SurModics had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. Research analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SurModics news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,361.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $876,390. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRDX. Zacks Investment Research cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

