Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $44,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,469,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,974,000 after purchasing an additional 220,448 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,497,000 after purchasing an additional 115,835 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $152.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.80 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.52.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.4507 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

