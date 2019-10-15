Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,725,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.40% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $42,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,234,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,612,000 after acquiring an additional 101,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 72,519 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 698,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 168,787 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,019,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,057,000 after acquiring an additional 573,662 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 17.27 and a current ratio of 17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $485,280.00. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

