Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,469,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,363,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Rite Aid worth $43,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 161.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 30.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

RAD stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.