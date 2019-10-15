Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,016,752 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,017,220 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.15% of NovaGold Resources worth $41,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Lang sold 57,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $366,988.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Ottewell sold 40,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $261,862.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 662,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,231.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,421 shares of company stock worth $3,119,480.

Shares of NG stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.95.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NG. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

