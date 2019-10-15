Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 53,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,286. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

